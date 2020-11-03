Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued by Investor

Investor Files Securities Class Action for Misleading Shareholders; Zosano Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Law Offices of Timothy L. MIles

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces that a purchaser of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934 between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020. The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Carr v. Zosano Pharma Corporation, et al., (Case No. 3:20-cv-07625). Zosano Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Misled Shareholders about its Lead Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Zosano touted the efficacy of its lead product candidate Qtrypta (M207), a formulation of zolmitriptan coated into the Company's microneedle patch. Zosano's drug trial for Qtrypta began in July 2016. In December 2019, Zosano submitted its New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") seeking regulatory approval for Qtrypta. On September 30, 2020, Zosano disclosed receipt of a discipline review letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for Qtrypta and stated that approval was not likely. Specifically, the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots and that patients exhibited unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan. On this news, Zosano's shares fell 57% per share on October 21, 2020.

If you purchased Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) securities between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, you have until December 28, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

If you purchased Zosano securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

