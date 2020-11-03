SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued by Investor
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Misled Shareholders about its Lead Drug Candidate
According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Zosano touted the efficacy of its lead product candidate Qtrypta (M207), a formulation of zolmitriptan coated into the Company's microneedle patch. Zosano's drug trial for Qtrypta began in July 2016. In December 2019, Zosano submitted its New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") seeking regulatory approval for Qtrypta. On September 30, 2020, Zosano disclosed receipt of a discipline review letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for Qtrypta and stated that approval was not likely. Specifically, the Company's clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots and that patients exhibited unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan. On this news, Zosano's shares fell 57% per share on October 21, 2020.
If you purchased Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) securities between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, you have until December 28, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
If you purchased Zosano securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
