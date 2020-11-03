TDOC Agent Wounded By Fugitive

JACKSON – A special agent with the Tennessee Department of Correction Office of Investigations and Conduct is in stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds while approaching the residence of a wanted fugitive Monday evening.

TDOC Apprehension and Enforcement Unit (AEU) Agent Joe Frye was part of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force when he was ambushed while approaching the fugitive’s residence in Jackson. Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., 39, was added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list on August 7, 2020. He was being sought by Dyersburg Police, United States Marshal Service, and the TBI for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and three counts of Aggravated Assault.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said, "Agent Frye is a courageous and dedicated public servant who gives his all to enhance public safety in our state. Earlier tonight, I spoke with Joe from his hospital room. He is in good spirits and thankful to everyone for their support and prayers. We are all grateful for the work of the men and women in the TDOC and all law enforcement agencies who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the people of Tennessee.”

Agent Frye has been with the TDOC for 25 years. He serves as a Special Deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. He was treated at a local hospital and released with minor injuries.