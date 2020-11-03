Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.2.20

Published: Nov 02, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Serge M. Stanich, 50, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Environmental Services at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Stanich will start in his new role on November 16th. Stanich has been Senior Conservation Planner and Business Development Manager at Westervelt Ecological Services since 2020. He held several positions at WSP Global from 2015 to 2020, including Senior Permitting Manager and Program Director. Stanich held several positions at HDR Inc. from 2014 to 2015 and from 2009 to 2013, including Business Class Leader of Environmental Sciences, Senior Permitting Scientist and Senior Planner. He was Director of Resource Management for Compliance and Permitting at FirstCarbon Solutions from 2013 to 2014. He was Vice President of Operations and Senior Managing Scientist at Great Eastern Ecology from 2005 to 2009. Stanich held several positions at Jones and Stokes from 1997 to 2005, including Senior Scientist, Project Manager and Regulatory Compliance Team Leader. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,008. Stanich is a Democrat.

Michael Ehrlich, 49, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the University of California, Hastings College of the Law Board of Directors. Ehrlich has been Owner of Steiner Street Capital LLC since 2010. He was a Trustee of the University of California, Hastings Foundation from 2010 to 2016, Partner of The Access Fund LLC from 2005 to 2010 and Assistant Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor for Merrill Lynch from 2001 to 2004. Ehrlich earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ehrlich is registered without party preference.

Rahul Prakash, 41, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the University of California, Hastings College of the Law Board of Directors. Prakash has been Managing Director and Founder of NOMO Ventures since 2013. He was Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of MyEnergy from 2009 to 2012. He was Co-Founder of Clean Economy Network from 2009 to 2012, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of One Block Off the Grid from 2008 to 2009 and Vice President of Marketing and Operations of Spock from 2006 to 2008. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Prakash is a Democrat.

###