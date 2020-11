Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTIES: Arenac Bay Clare Genesee Gratiot Isabella Lapeer Midland Saginaw Shiawassee St. Clair

ESTIMATED DATE: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $827,932 in bridge deck scaling across the Bay Region. This work includes scaling 68 bridge decks to remove loose concrete.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent lane closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will remove loose and deteriorating concrete from the underside of the bridge decks.