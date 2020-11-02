Virtual open house for Hwy 65 project Albert Lea runs through Nov. 22 (Nov. 2, 2020)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual open house to learn more about the Hwy 65 improvements planned for Albert Lea.

The open house allows individuals to visit at their convenience through Nov. 22 by going online to the Hwy 65 Albert Lea Main Street project website: mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy65-albert-lea/index.html. The virtual open house presents information about the project and provides an opportunity to comment about the proposed changes and improvements.

Following guidance from state health officials to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has temporarily postponed all in-person public meetings and events. Public engagement remains a priority and MnDOT is offering an online option as one way to continue and maintain connections with the public.

MnDOT is planning improvements to Hwy 65 in Albert Lea for construction in 2022. These improvements include reconstructing the roadway from Newton Ave. to Shellrock River Bridge, flood mitigation efforts, repaving from Shellrock River Bridge to Sorenson Ave., constructing a new shared-use path from Garfield Ave. to east of Syverson Ave., installing a new traffic signal at Garfield Ave., new lighting and intersection safety improvements from Garfield Ave. to Prospect Ave. and pedestrian accessibility improvements.

Those interested in following the progress of this project and receiving construction notices are encouraged to sign up for project email updates.

###