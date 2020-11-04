Numly™ Bolsters its Senior Leadership Team to Scale Innovation and Growth
Numly™ Announces the Expansion of Its Leadership Team with appointment of WW VP of Sales, VP of Engineering, and VP of User Experience Design.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, Inc., a leader in AI-enabled, Employee Engagement and Talent Performance, announces new additions to its senior leadership team with appointment of Sheri Paradise as the WW Vice President of Sales, Saigeetha Govindarajan as the Vice President of Engineering, and Don Cutbirth as the Vice President of User Experience Design.
With companies transforming their workplace culture to support Working-from-Home (WFH) and remote / distributed teams, employee engagement and productivity is top of the mind for all CEO's today. In this new normal, companies that can adapt and scale to this new world, will grow faster than their competition.
As the WW Vice President, Sales, Sheri is ready to hit the ground running leading both direct and partner sales for Numly's ever growing Sales and Field operations. She has a strong background in learning and development with over 20 years of Sales leadership experience. She has been a key leader in several startups and established companies in Talent Management, and has also established leaders, such as SumTotal Systems and SkillSurvey. Sheri said - “It’s great to join Numly when its business is growing. Coming onboard here has been a culmination of years of sales leadership, developing strategies, ensuring repeatable processes, building sales models, along with my passion around learning and coaching, enabling others to reach their potential. The perfect alignment of art and science.”
As the Vice President, Engineering, Saigeetha will scale Numly's global engineering team and practices, and enable continuous and rapid innovation of its platform, NumlyEngage™, to deliver new features and value to Numly's customers. Saigeetha has been an Engineering leader with more than 20 years of experience with Enterprise software and Social Enterprise platform companies such as Planview / Spigit, Mindjet, StoneRiver, Flexera, and ADP. Her passion for creating enterprise applications that drive engaged user experiences adds new momentum to expand Numly’s solution suite and analytics capabilities. Saigeetha said - “I’m very excited to come onboard Numly’s leadership team with the goal to contribute to its success by attracting and growing a world-class engineering team to develop Numly’s AI-enabled, Employee Engagement and Performance Coaching platform, NumlyEngage™.”
As the Vice President, User Experience (UX) Design, Don is looking to scale product and design and delivering significant customer growth. Don has over 20 years of experience as an UX design leader specializing in User-Centered Design, Design Thinking, Innovation and Engaging Collaboration Networks. Most recently, he helped lead the digital transformation and established a UX Design practice at Robert Half. Previously at Spigit, he helped create the world’s most successful Innovation Crowdsourcing solution for top corporations around the world. Before that he was at Kodak Gallery for over 6 years, helping 20 million people share and protect their most precious memories. He also worked at Adobe Software earlier for over 12 years. Don said - “Numly has plans to do big things and I’m thrilled to be part of such a visionary group of leaders dedicated to scaling and delivering a cutting-edge solution. I look forward to the opportunity to further develop this vision for NumlyEngage’s new offerings and innovate in the areas of Employee Engagement and Talent Performance, enabled by AI and Analytics.”
Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly said - “Startups go through evolutions. Numly is at the next stage of growth and expansion. As the Founder & CEO of Numly, this is an exciting time to grow the company’s leadership team. During this COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, employee engagement, talent performance, and employee productivity are a top priority for all CEO's and business leaders. Numly is co-innovating with its customers and transforming their Employee Experiences within their teams and organizations.” He added “Our HR 3.0 platform was also recently received the Hot Vendor award for Employee Engagement, 2020 by Aragon Research. The new leadership team will contribute to the overall growth of Numly, helping the business to achieve further global success.”
About Numly, Inc. (www.numly.io)
Numly™'s mission is to measurably improve employee engagement and employee performance through People Connections, Internal Coaching and (Hard + Soft) Skills Development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced platform that enables coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner, while leveraging third-party learning content, expert coaches and built-in, AI-enabled coaching programs tailored for all corporate functional groups such as Sales, Customer Success, R&D/Engineering, Women Leaders, New-hires, New Managers, etc. NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post COVID-19 era of working-from-home (WFH).
