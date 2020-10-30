2020-10-30 15:18:41.74 $4 Million Scratchers Prize Won In Pacific

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$4 Million Scratchers Prize Won In Pacific

A Pacific woman has uncovered a $4 million top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “$100 Million Cash Bonanza” Scratchers game.

Nancy Ham said she had been playing the ticket for a while, since it had big prizes still unclaimed.

“It still had three big winners left out of four, so I thought the odds were good,” she said.

She purchased her winning ticket at Pacific 66, 1360 Thornton St. in Pacific, and took the ticket home. It didn’t take her long to discover she was holding a big winner.

“It was all on the first number,” she said. “I was just blown away.”

Ham is the 151st Missouri Lottery player to become a millionaire playing Scratchers.

$100 Million Cash Bonanza” is a $20 Scratchers game with more than $47 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other top prizes of $4 million and 10 second prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. Visit MOLottery.com for more information.

