2020-11-02 16:55:19.27 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Gravois Mills

Megan Hoffecker of Gravois Mills won a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Gold Rush” Scratchers ticket.

Hoffecker purchased the winning ticket at Chances R, 310 S. Main, in Laurie.

Gold Rush” is a $20 Scratchers ticket with over $35 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $2 million. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

In FY20, players in Morgan County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $3.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $270,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $268,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

