2020-11-02 17:03:15.713 $100,000 Prize Uncovered In Southwest Missouri

2020-11-02 17:03:15.713

Colby Williams of El Dorado Springs stopped at Sugarfoot Convenience Store, 5430 NE Highway 82 in Osceola, before going fishing with a friend. While there, he purchased a “Fab 5s” Scratchers ticket.

“I put it up under my sun visor and forgot about it until about 10 o’clock that night,” Williams explained. “I scratched it off at home that night.”

He discovered that the ticket he’d left in his truck all day was one of the Scratchers game’s $100,000 top prize winners.

“It was pretty exciting,” he said, laughing.

“Fab 5s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $12 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of prizes above $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders.