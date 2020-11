November 2, 2020

The November 2020 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. This edition includes:

MSP Employee of the Year Awards;

MSP/AG Announce Indictments of 19 in Baltimore Drug Trafficking Organization;

College Park Barrack Rewards Good Children With Slurpees;

Troopers Continue To Enforce ‘Move Over’ Law;

Aviation Command Rescues Two In Western MD; and

Firearms Enforcement Investigators Charge Suspects With Gun Violations.

To read this month’s edition, please click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update November 2020