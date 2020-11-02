Is it Legal To Fire Someone For Their Political Views, Kramer Trial Lawyers A.P.C. Cautions It May Be

Daniel K. Kramer, Founding Partner and Trial Attorney at Kramer Trial Lawyers A.P.C. sheds insight on whether or not an individuals political beliefs could get them fired.

Can a person be fired because of how they vote, or because of which candidate they support? Kramer Trial Lawyers, A.P.C. shares the answer: possibly.

Individuals should contact an attorney if they believe they have been subjected to adverse employment actions such as demotion or termination because of their political beliefs or activities.” — Daniel K. Kramer, Kramer Trial Lawyers, A.P.C.