Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,782 in the last 365 days.

Carbon Neutral Ag Sciences Purchases mOasis Assets

New owner relaunching technology to reduce water and carbon footprint in agriculture.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Neutral Ag Sciences (CNAS, https://carbonneutralagsciences.com) purchased the assets-only of mOasis on July 1, 2020. The acquisition centered around patented proprietary technology to reduce irrigation requirements for a wide variety of crops and trees throughout all soil conditions. The company is pursuing patents for a variety of products that help reduce water requirements, carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases, as well as aiding in traditional and organic farming and other significant environmental issues.

Using patented chemistry, the company manufactures an eco-friendly, super-absorbent soil amendment that absorbs up to 150 times its weight in water while maintaining its mechanical strength. The product will repeatedly absorb and release water to plant root systems, utilizing its unique double cross-linked structure. It has been extensively tested by university and industry partners and has consistently demonstrated an ability to improve yield while reducing water usage, across a wide variety of crops. The product holds water and nutrients in the root zone, instead of allowing these to descend in the soil profile, reducing plant stress between irrigations. Due to its superior mechanical strength, it remains effective for up to three years until it safely biodegrades. Unlike other industry products, the CNAS product does not contain polyacrylamide, an undesirable component. The super-absorbent nature of the product is also ideal for a wide range of consumer and industrial uses.

Carbon Neutral Ag Sciences Chief Executive Officer Paul Goldberg stated, “Growers and Universities have documented amazing results on a wide variety of crops worldwide. Our products will enable producers around the world to make better use of limited natural resources as they work to improve food supply.”

The new company plans to scale through strategic distribution partnerships globally, coupled with experienced in-country agronomists, logistical support, and warehousing.

Paul Goldberg
Carbon Neutral Ag Sciences
+1 732-294-1979
email us here

You just read:

Carbon Neutral Ag Sciences Purchases mOasis Assets

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.