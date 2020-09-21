Extron Inc. Opens Netherlands Facility

New EU-based location allows customers to expand manufacturing base geographically.

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extron, Inc., announced today that it has expanded its global manufacturing and supply chain services platform by establishing a 100,000 sq. ft. company-owned operations center in the Netherlands, just 20 minutes from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The new location allows Extron to increase its ability to help customers globalize easily, offering Europe-based solutions, including its Last Mile Manufacturing® integration and software configuration services, order fulfillment, returns management, and demo-evaluation (try-before-you-buy) infrastructure programs. These services are integrated into Extron’s worldwide IT and account-management services, with a global-view dashboard allowing clients to monitor their applicable supply chain status globally – all with a unified look and feel, reporting structure, and data reliability. The new location allows customers to manage transportation and inventory costs, compliance, and VAT, while balancing their operational services between the United States and Europe. Over 30 client companies are expected to take advantage of the expanded footprint.

Sandeep Duggal, Extron’s CEO stated, “Many rapidly growing companies that we work with are looking for efficient ways to expand globally, and the Amsterdam location now gives them an additional European option for manufacturing and other supply chain solutions. Extending our Last Mile Manufacturing® approach allows Extron to perform final assembly in the Netherlands, when appropriate, which can give companies that are expanding in Europe a tremendous boost in flexibility and speed to market, enhanced logistics and compliance, and cost savings. And of course, EU-based enterprises have the option to expand more efficiently into North America via our platform.”

The new Netherlands location extends all Extron services to Europe, in addition to recently opened delivery centers in Sydney, Singapore and Tokyo, all of which are linked to Extron’s worldwide IT platform.

About Extron, Inc.

Extron, Inc. is a leading, ISO 13485 & 9001:2015 certified, FDA-registered, high-tech manufacturing service provider headquartered in 160,000 square feet of multi-site operations space in Silicon Valley, California, with additional operations in the Netherlands, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore. The company serves a wide range of industry leaders in the medical, aerospace, defense, technology, communications, medical, and automotive sectors. Extron has pioneered Last Mile Manufacturing®, which delivers on-demand product assembly, component integration, and software configuration near distribution channels, helping its clients reduce manufacturing costs, maintain control of IP, respond faster, and reduce risk. Extron also provides order fulfillment, global logistics solutions, returns management, and demo-loan (try-before-you-buy) solutions. Visit https://extroninc.com for details.