Launching Upgraded Evia Platform® with Enhanced Live Player, Analytics and Chat - The 3 Pillars of Virtual Event.
User-experience enhancement to Live Evia Player® for effective content consumption, Analytics for multifaceted ROI needs and Chat to promote greater engagementSEATTLE, WA, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Updated Evia Platform is Ready to Harbor Your Next Multiplex Virtual Event. The time has come to rethink and reanalyze your strategies for what may seem to be the most straight-forward aspects of a virtual event - the Video Player, Analytics, Moderated Chat. However, in reality these have the power to make or break your event.
What does the updated Evia Platform® mean for you?
It means First-Rated user - experience for you and your attendees using the enhanced:
1) Live Evia Player® - Dispensing a 'Superior' attendee experience, more engagement and demand for your content. Our player is equipped with Accessibility features for you to include “All” your audiences.
2) Event Analytics - We take viewership data very seriously. Our New 'Consumption Report' focuses solely on your viewership metrics. Access your analytics
effortlessly from the event platform dashboard, a functionality which was absent in the previous versions of the platform. Your sponsors can avail the
New and Improved Sponsorship analytics as a ROI device.
3) Moderated Chat - Now ‘Download your chat’ for all your post event analysis. The addition of ‘Profile Pictures’ help in better attendee collaboration and
communication. ‘Message Upvotes’ help focus and channelize chat conversations effectively. ‘Resume Loading Messages’ help responding to messages
at ease without getting displaced. Learn More.
BONUS UPGRADE!
With Gatherly, we added more networking opportunities for you on our platform! Gatherly's networking and engagement functionalities help to recreate an environment of 'real interaction' online.
We are a 27 - year old Digital Event company with renowned expertise in producing virtual and hybrid events for clients like Amazon, Microsoft, AWS, Smartsheet, Tableau and many more. We are a full-service company with an in-house end-to-end Production Support team, a Product Solution team, Media Producers and a robust Project Management team to help our clients organize successful online events.
Team Evia
Evia Events
+1 206-413-8122
hello@evia.events
