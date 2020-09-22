'Live Stream from Anywhere' with our Secure and Flexible Live Evia Player™
Now Stream Secured Live Sessions with Moderated Chats from a Location of your Choice. No more Player-Platform tie ups, no more hassles!SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To promote a flexible and superior user-experience for event attendees and organizers, Evia's product enhancement release this month will include several new upgrades to the Live Evia Player™, the Moderated Chat, and the Analytics functionalities.
Upgraded Live Evia Player™:
The upgraded Live Evia Player™ paired with the Moderated Chat will be available as a combo in a single iframe option. This iframe can be embedded on a platform of your choice – company website, preferred virtual event platform, etc. Evia provides for a highly secured virtual event experience for organizers and attendees. We'll use security tokens to authorize secure access to the video content and chat. Clients who already possess a virtual event platform or want to stream their video content on a preferred website can now take advantage of this release.
Another highly valuable upgrade to the live player which will facilitate abundant engagement with your video content is the following:
Personalized Reaction Icons and Emojis to Help Express your True Feelings:
A line-up of five animated emotion emojis or reaction icons will be added to the live player. These icons will be completely customizable to show different messages and images. They can be enabled or disabled based on requirement. Much more than just being attractive, reaction icons give users the ability to express themselves beyond a simple thumbs up. We are aware that some events in life aren’t befitting of a ‘Like’, for example disappointments, laughter, worry, etc. This is our attempt to give our users a more nuanced way of expressing their sentiments to video content.
Upgraded and Improved Moderated Chat on the Evia® Platform:
We are continuously improving our moderated chat to provide the best user experience to attendees and moderators alike. The new upgrades will allow you to host a more engaging and efficient moderated chat by providing your moderators better means to moderate, more tools to field relevant questions efficiently, and greater control over the administration of the chat. The following are the new moderated chat updates that will be incorporated with 2.3
release:
Broadcasted Messages:
Moderators can choose to approve all messages before they are displayed on the chat window for the attendees to view. They can click on the ‘check-mark’ icon to approve a message, or they can uncheck the icon to disapprove or reject an off-topic message or a question which violates the code of conduct of that chat room.
Option to Add Profile Pictures of Chat Attendees:
Profile pictures help others identify you and facilitate better and more satisfying communications. We now offer the option for participants in the moderated chat to upload a profile picture. Choosing a profile picture can make chat collaboration with others easier. There is usually a high need of profile pictures due to attendees being geographically dispersed.
More Messages Displayed on the Chat Window:
For attendees who prefer to have access to more chat messages in their chat windows, we have created extra space for more messages to appear. This
provides a better user experience for attendees who can now access, refer to, and respond to more messages.
Option to ‘Like’ a Message:
Now with the new option to ‘like’ a message, attendees can upvote questions they want answers to. Moderators can be cognizant of the popularity of a
question or comment among participants. This can help to drive conversations and prioritize questions based on the reactions or the number of ‘likes’ they receive.
Option to ‘Resume Loading Messages’:
With this new feature, attendees can respond to others’ messages without being distracted or displaced by the incoming flood of newer messages. While
responding to a fellow attendee’s comments, no new messages will be downloaded in the chat window for that user. Once the user has replied to a
certain message and clicks on the ‘Resume Loading Messages’ option, up to fifty (maximum) new messages will reappear in the window.
Option to ‘Load Previous Messages’:
The chat window can accommodate a maximum of fifty messages at once. In case users missed previous messages or want to go back to respond to them,
clicking on the ‘Load Previous Messages’ will make previous messages re-appear in the chat window.
Option to Hide/Unhide Session Viewership Metrics:
Based on event requirement, the session viewership metrics like number of views and ratings can be disabled for event sessions. Organizers who believe
that their speakers’ competence and value can’t be measured by number crunching metrics like attendee-session engagement, content resonation, or speaker performance data now have the option to disable viewership analytics.
Analytics 'just a click away':
2.3 release will see several innovative metrics being tracked for the moderated chat and the live player on our platform. Apart from the existing ability to download the entire chat file, organizers will be able to have access to essential metrics around viewership, geographic location, reaction icons, etc. by accessing them directly from the platform unlike earlier times.
Team Evia
Evia Events
+1 206-413-8122
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn