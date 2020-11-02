Morris Day releases new Christmas song, “Cooler Than Santa Claus”
Morris Day gets ready for the holidays with his first ever Christmas song "Cooler Than Santa Claus"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris Day is getting ready for the holiday by releasing his first ever Christmas single, “Cooler Than Santa Claus.” This single is not your typical Christmas song and it’s funky style will keep you dancing all season. Even though it’s a new song, it is one that feels like a classic and is sure to stand the test of time.
“Cooler Than Santa Claus” only took Morris one day to record because of how inspired he was to make the song, which is inspired by a true story. Morris said “I could never tell my kids there was no Santa Claus, but I did tell them I was Cooler Than Santa Claus.” He may have actually teased the eventual release of this song with his smash single “Cool” in 1981 in which he said that he was “cooler than Santa Claus baby.”
Manager Courtney Benson comments, “Even though the holidays may feel different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Morris Day’s song is sure to get you in the holiday spirit and get you excited for all things Christmas.”
About Morris Day
Morris Day is an American musician, composer, and actor. He is best known as the lead singer of The Time, the musical group created by Prince in 1981. Morris Day is a friend and associate of Prince, starring alongside the Purple One in Purple Rain. They attended the same high school in Minneapolis and in 1974 as teenagers became bandmates in the band Grand Central and the rest is history!
Juliette Harris
It Girl PR
+1 8183212317
juliette@itgirlpr.com