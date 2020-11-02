Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – WEDNESDAY – Berks County DUI Task Force to Conduct Enforcement Activity Highlighting

Wednesday, members of Berks County DUI Taskforce including Exeter Township Police, AAA, Highway Safety Network, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will have an enforcement activity to highlight Pennsylvania’s Steer Clear Law during current the aggressive driving enforcement wave.

Funding for the aggressive driving enforcement wave is provided under a grant through PennDOT. Members of the media are encouraged to attend.

WHAT: Berks County DUI Taskforce will hold a media event to highlight Pennsylvania’s Steer Clear Law. WHEN: Wednesday, November 2, 2020; 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM WHERE: 4975 DeMoss Road Reading, PA 19606

Masks are required during the event and social distancing and other safety practices will be followed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov Sergeant Sean Fullerton 610-779-1490 # # #

