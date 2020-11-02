CTEK Showcasing PRO25S at SEMA 360

In their virtual SEMA 360 booth, CTEK will be showcasing the new PRO25S, an innovative, versatile, and highly efficient battery charger and power supply for the professional workshop or for those who want to charge like the pros. The PRO25S combines power and advanced technology with safety, portability, and flexibility to work with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTEK will showcase the new PRO25S 25-amp battery charger during the virtual SEMA 360 event.

Traditionally, the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show draws thousands of visitors to Las Vegas. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 SEMA Show is now an online-only virtual SEMA 360 Show running through Friday, Nov. 6.

In their virtual booth, CTEK will be showcasing the new PRO25S, an innovative, versatile, and highly efficient battery charger and power supply for the professional workshop or for those who want to charge like the pros. The PRO25S combines power and advanced technology with safety, portability, and flexibility to work with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).

The PRO25S supports the battery and protects sensitive electronics during vehicle service and diagnostic work. The advanced technology of the PRO25S ensures a safe, fast charge is delivered to exactly meet the needs of the individual battery. The PRO25S has a dedicated lead-acid battery reconditioning program to restore battery life and recondition flat batteries.

A supply mode supports the battery during diagnostic or fault-finding work, which means you can do the necessary repairs, modifications, or upgrades without worrying about costly or time-consuming ECU repair or reprogramming. A built-in temperature sensor ensures maximum charger efficiency.

The PRO25S has low voltage and current ripple. It’s safe for the battery and the vehicle’s delicate and crucial electronic systems. Fully automatic and easy to use, it’s also simple to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected for the safety of the user and the battery.

The PRO25S is lightweight and portable, but the rugged, impact-resistant case means it can also handle the toughest workshop environment.

To further meet workshop demands, CTEK’s PRO25SE is also available. Offering the same advanced battery charging and power supply capabilities as the PRO25S, the SE version includes 19.6-foot cables and a wall-mount and bracket.

Additional information and product videos on the PRO25S and PRO25SE are available at CTEK’s virtual SEMA 360 booth.

Visitors to the booth also will be able to learn about CTEK’s product range including battery chargers, DC/DC on-board power solution, powersport, and lithium chargers, and accessories.

During SEMA 360 hours, CTEK representatives will be on hand in the virtual booth to answer all questions.

Visit CTEK’s SEMA 360 booth directly at http://bit.ly/ctekbooth

In honor of SEMA 360, CTEK is offering a 15% discount code for all purchases made at www.smartercharger.com. Use code 360 at checkout to receive the discount. Code valid through Nov. 6, 2020.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

* CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

* With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

* CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.

*CTEK supplies chargers to the world’s most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Camaro, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

*For more information about CTEK, INC. visit www.ctek.com

