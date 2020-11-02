Big Time Texas Hunts Winners Announced

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has announced the winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts, following personal notification to these 14 lucky individuals. The winners were selected in a random drawing from 135,714 entries.

More than $1.2 million was raised this year from Big Time Texas Hunts entries, and proceeds from the drawing go to support wildlife research, habitat management and public hunting.

“Big Time Texas Hunts continues to be an important conservation fundraiser for TPWD and we greatly appreciate the support of our Texas hunters that purchase entries each year,” said Justin Dreibelbis, TPWD Private Lands and Public Hunting Program Director. “If a hunter is lucky enough to win, they will experience the hunt of a lifetime. If they don’t, they can feel good knowing the funds from their entry go directly to wildlife conservation and public access projects on public hunting lands in Texas.”

This year’s winner of the Texas Grand Slam hunting package, Brad Christopherson of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, is making plans for four separate guided hunts for the state’s top four premier big game species – desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, pronghorn and mule deer.

Following are the other category winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts:

Ultimate Mule Deer Hunt – Jason Haynie, North Richland Hills, TX

Nilgai Antelope Safari – Daniel Mora, Socorro, TX

Premium Buck Hunt – Jonas Brooks, Fort Worth, TX

Exotic Safari – Clint Dillard, Cypress, TX

Whitetail Bonanza – Israel Ball, Manor, TX; Brandon Kirby, Spring, TX; Timothy Urbanek, Waco, TX; Robert Davis, Richland Hills, TX; Timothy Beck, Tyler, TX

Big Time Bird Hunt – Chad Snow, Granbury, TX

Gator Hunt – Todd Daniels, Arlington, TX

Powderhorn Cast and Blast – Roger Wolfe, Lubbock, TX

Wild Hog Adventure – David Ryder, Palestine, TX

“This year we saw an increase in the number of entries, which was due in part to the addition of a combination hunting and fishing package for the first time in the program’s history,” said Janis Johnson, TPWD Senior Marketing Specialist. “We always strive to keep Big Time Texas Hunts fresh by adding new offerings. This year we introduced the Powderhorn Cast and Blast, an exciting new package that offers the winner and their guest on opportunity to hunt on our newest wildlife management area on more than 17,000 acres, along with a guided fishing trip on Matagorda Bay. “

Entries for next year’s Big Time Texas Hunts will go on sale May 15, 2021.

Big Time Texas Hunts is made possible with support from Toyota and the Texas Bighorn Society.