Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Exclusive Treasure Coast, Florida Waterfront Estate

3221 SW Winding Way is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Kim Spears of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 3221 SW Winding Way in Palm City, Florida, an English-Tudor-style home with over 1,500 feet of waterfront, is pending sale following an active auction with 7 registered bidders, in cooperation with agents Kim Spears of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and the buyer’s agent Susan Maxwell of REMAX.

Previously offered for $4.49 million, the property sold No Reserve October 29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. Having processed over $100 billion in bids, the online platform allows buyers to bid remotely, from wherever they may be in the world.

After over 5 years on and off the traditional market, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 5 weeks prior to the auction resulted in over 28,000+ website/page views, 1,486 prospects, 92 open house visitors, and 33 showings by interested buyers.

Set on three acres of land with seamless access to winding waterways leading to miles of remarkable shores, the property features classic details inside and out, including two luxurious master suites, a finished basement, and a guest house. Set just minutes from the Floridian National Golf Club, and centrally located between Palm Beach and Vero Beach, the 6,402-square-foot home is a perfect getaway in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 3221 SW Winding Way will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

