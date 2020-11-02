R3 Medical Training Now Offering Advanced PDO Thread Lift Training Courses

Top Thread Lift Training Course

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now offering an Advanced PDO Thread Lift Training Course in addition to its highly successful Basic Training Courses. The hands on Advanced Training Course allows providers to learn techniques for the neck, buttocks, legs in addition to some intricate facial procedures. The procedures are being offered monthly in San Diego and Nashville.

With thread lifts being such a growing trend in the aesthetics market, providers need the hands on training to keep up with competitors as there is a bit of learning curve for the procedures. According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, "At our PDO Thread Lift Training courses, providers learn in an immersive setting with real patients and our expert trainers who have done many thousands of procedures. Providers should definitely take the Course as they will immediately be ready for patient care!"

The Courses are being offered regularly, with only a few participants being accepted for each one. Due to the hands on nature of the courses, only three providers are accepted for each day so a significant amount of hands on is allowed. Providers including MD, DO, NP, NMD, RN and in certain cases aestheticians are allowed to perform the procedures and should take the thread lift training.

PDO thread lifts are a minimally invasive, nonsurgical method of skin lifting that has been immensely successful at helping patients appear younger. The threads themselves dissolve within two months and generate a reaction in the area that increases collagen. The increased collagen production helps minimize wrinkles and helps the skin glow and appear more vibrant. In conjunction with regenerative biologics, the results may last for up to two years or longer.

The internal lifting may significantly help with smoker's lines, jowls, stretch marks, marionette lines and sagging skin throughout one's body. There are quite a few different threads available, which is what makes the training important. "One aspect of the training is learning the technical application, but just as important our trainers teach who will benefit, which ones to use and where to place them!" added CEO David Greene.

R3 Medical Training offers several courses for providers including ultrasound guided injections, stem cell training courses, regenerative aesthetics, functional medicine training and the PDO Thread Lift Training too.

Spots are limited for the courses. Call (888) 998-6343 for more information and to secure a spot.

