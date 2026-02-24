R3 Stem Cell Named ‘Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year – Global’ by International Elite 100

R3 Stem Cell has been honored with the prestigious Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year Global award by International Elite 100.

It's an honor to have received this award 5 years in a row. Thank you to IE100! Our employees have have worked tirelessly to maintain our high level of service and patient satisfaction as we grow.” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, a global leader in non‑surgical regenerative therapies, has been honored with the prestigious Regenerative Medicine Company of the Year Global award by International Elite 100, recognizing the organization’s pioneering contributions to patient‑centered innovation and its expanding international footprint. This is the fifth year in a row that R3 Stem Cell has received the Award, representing continuous patient satisfaction and quality biologics, safety and affordability year after year.

The International Elite 100 Awards celebrate excellence across industries, spotlighting organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, measurable impact, and a commitment to advancing their field. R3 Stem Cell’s selection reflects more than a decade of clinical innovation, patient outcomes, and global education initiatives that have shaped the future of regenerative medicine.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "It's an honor to have received this award 5 years in a row. Thank you to IE100! R3 is now in 8 countries, and our hundreds of dedicated employees have have worked tirelessly to maintain our high level of service and patient satisfaction as we grow."

A Decade of Global Impact

Since its founding in 2013, R3 Stem Cell has grown into one of the world’s most recognized regenerative medicine networks, with over 28,000 procedures performed across the United States and international centers in Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey, UAE, South Africa and beyond. The company’s model emphasizes safe, non‑operative solutions designed to help patients improve mobility, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. Over 50 different conditions achieve success with the first rate stem cell and exosome therapies. The stem cell clinics in Mexico now offer MUSE cells, which represents R3's commitment to staying on the cutting edge of regenerative therapies.

Advancing Regenerative Medicine Through Education and Access

R3 Stem Cell has distinguished itself not only through patient care but also through its commitment to training medical professionals. The company’s hands‑on provider certification programs, offered internationally, have become a benchmark for clinical excellence in regenerative techniques. This includes its monthly Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Guided Joint Injection Courses.

The organization continues to invest in research, patient education, and global expansion, ensuring that regenerative medicine remains accessible, ethical, and evidence‑driven. Over a dozen peer reviewed research publications have been accepted over the past two years, with clinical trials on the imminent horizon.

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell is a leading regenerative medicine organization offering non‑surgical therapies designed to help patients achieve long‑term relief and improved function. With a global network of centers and a strong emphasis on safety, innovation, and education, R3 Stem Cell is committed to advancing the field of regenerative medicine worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.