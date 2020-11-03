New Renality Columbus, GA, a division of Renal Care 360, is NOW OPEN

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Renality Columbus 2724 Warm Springs Rd. Columbus, GA 31904

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville, TN – New Renality of Columbus, the newest affiliate of Renal Care 360, has opened and is now accepting new patients. New Renality Columbus is located at 2724 Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, GA.
The New Renality Columbus facility is the latest Renal Care 360 project serving communities in Western Georgia. The center offers comprehensive self-care options for patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), providing training and support for home peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis, as well as in-center hemodialysis and education for patients with CKD in Columbus and the surrounding area.
“I am excited to be part of the Renal Care 360/New Renality team,” stated Matt Jernigan, RN, Clinical Manager. “Now that we are open, our experienced patient care staff and I are looking forward to welcoming patients to our new facility. New Renality Columbus utilizes the latest features to care for and support patients who require peritoneal dialysis, home hemodialysis, or in-center hemodialysis services.”
New Renality dialysis facilities are designed with the comfort of patients in mind. Patients train and dialyze in a calm, nurturing environment and are empowered with the latest technology for tele-med care monitoring, access to self-care skills training, and kidney education.
Gwen Taylor, Vice President of Clinical Operations, commented that “New Renality is making a real difference in local Georgia communities. The home training clinics and in-center hemodialysis facilities are strategically located to reduce patient travel time and improve patient access to care in the Columbus, LaGrange, and Newnan areas.”
About New Renality, a division of Renal Care 360
New Renality program enables health systems to offer integrated renal services, including home care and in-center dialysis with a goal to eliminate dependence on outside providers, increase revenue, and significantly lower cost of care delivery.
About Renal Care 360
Renal Care 360 partners with health systems, physician groups, and payors to early identify chronic conditions to deliver targeted, real-time services to patients under value-based care agreements resulting in lower costs, higher quality, and improved outcomes.
