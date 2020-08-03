Renal Care Options and Revenue Platforms Merge to become Renal Care 360°

Transforming Renal Care

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin, TN: Renal Care Options, a chronic and acute kidney disease management provider, has merged with Revenue Platforms, a data analytics and revenue recovery service company, to become Renal Care 360°.

“I am excited to be part of bringing these two companies together for a single mission to improve and transform the renal patient experience,” stated Dr. Steven Bander, Chief Transformation Officer at Renal Care 360°. Renal Care 360° is uniquely positioned to provide complete, comprehensive kidney care by using predictive analytics and evidence-based guidelines to support physicians and empower patients.”

Renal Care 360°’s service lines include AdScientia Health, which utilizes a proprietary, digital health technology to not only identify but also predict the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) while engaging physicians and patients to be proactive in their care. Renal Care 360°’s field-based chronic care clinics provide kidney health management and patient education through the company’s proprietary interactive eLearning tool, SPARK. In addition, the company’s New Renality renal management program offers a full spectrum of integrated renal services including inpatient and outpatient care, with an emphasis on preemptive transplant and home care services.

“It has been my vision for the last several years to create a fully integrated provider of renal care services that works across the entire health care spectrum to provide value-based care for the renal patient. Even in these challenging times, I am proud to announce that our team has been successful in securing an additional investment in connection with the merger of these two companies,” remarked Joseph Cashia, CEO of Renal Care 360°. “With our latest round of funding, Renal Care 360° is well-poised to continue to innovate, improve, and ultimately transform the way renal care is delivered.”

For more information visit www.renalcare360.com

About Renal Care 360°

Renal Care 360° partners with health systems, physician groups, and payors to provide tech-enabled, direct integrated kidney disease management solutions resulting in improved outcomes, an enhanced patient experience, and lower costs.

