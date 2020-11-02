Gov. Ivey awards grant to equip Lowndes Sheriff’s Office

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $24,000 grant to upgrade equipment at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Funds will be used to invest in a computer aided dispatch system. The system will improve communication among the E-911 dispatchers and deputies as well as other law enforcement agencies.

“I am extremely proud of law enforcement officers and the work they do to keep our communities safe,” Gov. Ivey said.

“This equipment will improve communications among Lowndes County officers and enhance their safety and the public they serve.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA has awarded numerous grants to law enforcement agencies across Alabama to purchase equipment that those local agencies deem essential to their needs.

“ADECA is proud to be a partner with Gov. Ivey in helping the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office do their jobs more efficiently, effectively and safely,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Gov. Ivey notified Carnell McAlpine, chairman of the Lowndes County Commission, that the grant had been approved.

