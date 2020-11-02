A portion of northbound I-75 to have one lane open Wednesday and Thursday in Oakland County

Contact:

Fast facts: - Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from 12 Mile to Adams roads continuously Wednesday and Thursday. - The lane closure is needed for crews to install lane markings. - Additional work is also scheduled the first week of November.

November 2, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be installing pavement markings this week. This work will require reducing northbound I-75 to only one open lane from 12 Mile to Adams roads continuously starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and ending at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. As the application process continues, there may be short-term closures of northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps. This work is weather dependent, and any form of precipitation will push back the lane opening by one day.

In addition, the following lane and ramp restrictions are scheduled:

- The Rochester Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. - The northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road will be closed 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. - The left lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Maple to 13 Mile roads 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 5.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.