Former County Administration Building Going up for Auction
81,386+/- SF of office/warehouse to be sold on December 3rd
The location is perfect for a business in need of office and warehouse.”PATERSON, NJ, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of the former Passaic County Administration Building located at 305-319 Pennsylvania Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The 81,386+/- sq. ft. building will be sold by order of Passaic County in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00PM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
The site consists of 81,386+/- sq. ft. of office/warehouse on 1.35+/- acres. The first floor has a total improved area of 55,416+/- sq. ft. The 2nd and 3rd floors each total 12,985+/- sq. ft. The 26,487+/- sq. ft. of garage/mechanical space includes five drive-in doors, a one-story office section, and a three-story office section. The property also includes 20,597+/- sq. ft. of basement area. The mixed-use zoning potentially allows for retail, service, wholesale, warehousing, auto storage, offices, dry cleaning & laundries, etc. The Property is located at the crossroads of Routes 80, 46, and the Garden State Parkway and adjacent to Paterson’s bustling Farmers Market.
“The location is perfect for a business in need of office and warehouse.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Just off Route 80 and in the heart of millions of customers.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2PM on Tuesday, November 10th and Tuesday, November 17th. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00PM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn