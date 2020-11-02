Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Join us Nov. 10 for EASY Air Title V permit "how-to" webinar.

Sign up now to learn how to use DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air)—an easier online system to apply for construction and Title V operating permits.

Join us Nov. 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for the essential tools on how to submit Title V operating permit applications. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, you’ll also learn how to:

  • complete and modify permit applications,
  • amend sent back applications.

There will be time for questions following the training.

Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5797174367321800720. You will receive a confirmation email on how to join the webinar.

Iowa DNR invites you to get on-board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. EASY Air:

  • reduces data entry
  • increases data accuracy
  • saves time on application preparation and submittal, and
  • accepts online payments.

You can also find a registration link at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab. If you cannot attend, you can watch previous training webinars at eAir Services.

