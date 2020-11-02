Join us Nov. 10 for EASY Air Title V permit "how-to" webinar.
Sign up now to learn how to use DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air)—an easier online system to apply for construction and Title V operating permits.
Join us Nov. 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for the essential tools on how to submit Title V operating permit applications. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, you’ll also learn how to:
- complete and modify permit applications,
- amend sent back applications.
There will be time for questions following the training.
Register at https://register.gotowebina
Iowa DNR invites you to get on-board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. EASY Air:
- reduces data entry
- increases data accuracy
- saves time on application preparation and submittal, and
- accepts online payments.
You can also find a registration link at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab. If you cannot attend, you can watch previous training webinars at eAir Services.