Join us Nov. 10 for EASY Air Title V permit "how-to" webinar.

Sign up now to learn how to use DNR’s Environmental Application System (EASY Air)—an easier online system to apply for construction and Title V operating permits.

Join us Nov. 10 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for the essential tools on how to submit Title V operating permit applications. Starting with an introduction to EASY Air, you’ll also learn how to:

complete and modify permit applications,

amend sent back applications.

There will be time for questions following the training.

Register at https://register.gotowebina r.com/register/579717436732180 0720. You will receive a confirmation email on how to join the webinar.

Iowa DNR invites you to get on-board. Mastering EASY Air tools can speed your final permit delivery. EASY Air:

reduces data entry

increases data accuracy

saves time on application preparation and submittal, and

accepts online payments.

You can also find a registration link at eAir Services under the “What Kind of Training is Available” tab. If you cannot attend, you can watch previous training webinars at eAir Services.