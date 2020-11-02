Leading Point of Sale Financing Fintech Company, FinMkt, Expands Executive Team
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinMkt, leading SaaS provider of point of sale consumer finance technology, announced that Michelle Meier has joined the company’s senior leadership as Vice President of Sales. Previously with Mosaic, Ms. Meier’s experience extends back decades across all aspects of technology, engineering, operations, sales, finance, marketing strategy, and business development. With a reputation for results-driven strategies, she has been a leader in sales for both solar and home improvement and joins FinMkt to drive growth in its multi-lender point of sale financing platform.
“I am honored to be joining such a dynamic and dedicated company,” says Michelle. “In my short time at FinMkt, I have been beyond impressed with the work ethic, speed, and agility of the team. I am looking forward to applying my skillset to further enhance FinMkt’s product offerings and provide exemplary support to all of our partners across industries.”
Ms. Meier’s career in home improvement began in solar when it was still considered a cutting edge technology, accessible only to the affluent, and continued through its growth into becoming a money saver for the average homeowner. With a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering and a career start in software development, Ms. Meier’s expertise will help shape FinMkt’s financing products to best meet the needs of contractors and their homeowner customers as well as work with the fintech’s development team to continue innovating the contractor portal and enhance user experience.
“Because of her wide-ranging background and deep understanding of the home improvement industry, Michelle not only knows what it takes to close deals at the kitchen table, she also recognizes the needs of the customer and is able to discern how to integrate that into ideal product enhancements. We’re excited to have her on the team to help us further build the best financing platform available,” said Luan Cox, FinMkt’s CEO.
About FinMkt
FinMkt is passionate about delivering best-in-class technology to improve the way consumers access competitive financing. FinMkt has developed a state-of-the-art multi-lender platform to facilitate point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, retail and medical verticals. FinMkt's scalable, patent-pending SaaS platform includes seamless APIs and fully hosted white-label solutions. To learn more, please visit FinMkt.io or reach us by email at info@finmkt.io.
Erin Smith
