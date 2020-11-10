A Neumann & Associates Continues To Expand In MD & VA
A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm headquartered in NJ just announced the hiring of Managing Directors
Richard is well positioned to deliver value to his clients.”ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a premier Mergers & Acquisitions and business brokerage firm headquartered in New Jersey just announced the hiring of Regional Managing Directors: Marty Lattman and Richard Wilder who are located in Maryland. Bert Sadtler, President of Boxwood Strategies conducted the recruitment for both Marty and Richard.
— Bert Sadtler
Martin (Marty) Lattman is a seasoned business executive, management consultant, and adult educator with over 30 years of experience. During his corporate career, he was President and CEO of two technology companies and held senior management positions in marketing, sales, business development, and strategic alliances. He holds a BA from The College of Wooster and an MBA from Cornell University. “Marty’s clients will benefit from Marty’s significant business experience” Bert Sadtler said.
Richard has held senior management roles in large organizations as well as startups. For the majority of his career, he held senior leadership positions in operations, sales, account management, technology, information management, marketing and business strategy. He has worked with clients of all sizes and enjoys helping them meet their business needs. Richard was part of the management team that grew Iron Mountain from $3m to $3b, that included the acquisitions of over 200+ companies during his tenure. He was the President and owner of a custom music technology company that he later sold. Richard earned his BBA in Management from Easter Connecticut State University. “Richard is well positioned to deliver value to his clients” Bert Sadtler said.
Named professionals will provide M&A and business brokerage services to clients in southern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Northern Virginia.
A Neumann & Associates has retained Bert Sadtler of Boxwood Strategies to conduct hiring for the currently numerous openings in various regions. Qualified applicants are encouraged to review the details on the careers page of the company website.
# # #
A Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process through its affiliations for the past 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices along the East Coast and has performed hundreds of business valuations in its history. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates, LLC. at 732-872-6777 or Info@NeumannAssociates.com
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
+1 7328726777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Closed Transactions