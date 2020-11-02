Bachem Group Webinar Cost-efficient & Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology announced
SMi Reports: Bachem Group host a webinar taking place on 26 November on Cost-efficient & Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ TechnologyLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce a free webinar led by Bachem Group on ‘Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology’ taking place on 26th November 2020 at 9am GMT.
Bachem and Jitsubo CO., Ltd. recently announced the signature of an exclusive Licensing Agreement for Jitsubo’s Molecular Hiving™ Technology. Under the License agreement, Jitsubo will develop selected manufacturing processes using their Molecular Hiving™ Technology and transfer these processes to Bachem. Bachem will further optimize, scale up and produce for commercial applications.
You can find out more at: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1
Molecular Hiving™ is a tag-assisted liquid-phase peptide synthesis technology developed by Professor Kazuhiro Chiba at Tokyo University of Technology and Agriculture. This technology uses a hydrophobic tag, which is applied in the same way as the resin for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) processes. The same standard Fmoc amino acid derivatives as for SPPS are applied for assembling the peptide chain. However, all couplings and cleavages of the Fmoc protecting group are performed in solution allowing for fast reactions and direct in-process controls, e.g. by HPLC. Excess reagents as well as coupling and cleavage related by-products are solely removed by aqueous extractions. Therefore, intermediate isolation of the tag-bound peptide and excessive washing steps are not required for Molecular Hiving™ Technology.
In this webinar, the speaker will guide you through the individual steps for synthesis of peptides applying Molecular Hiving™ Technology. You will learn about the scalability and the substantial advantages of this technology regarding efficiency and towards greener manufacturing, as solvent consumption and material requirements are significantly reduced compared to conventional SPPS processes. Molecular Hiving™ also allows the synthesis of peptides without the use of solvents and reagents which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR substances). This makes peptide products manufactured by this technology highly attractive for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.
This is a free one hour webinar to join. Register at http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1
WEBINAR: Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology
WHEN: 26 November 2020, 9am GMT
MORE DETAILS: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR1
