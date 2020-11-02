Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein: Voter Intimidation is Illegal

For Immediate Release: Monday, November 2, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today made the following statement about voter intimidation:

“Voter intimidation is illegal in every state—whether it happens in person or from a car. As state attorneys general, we are working closely with our partners in law enforcement to make sure everyone has safe access to the polls. Voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or harassment, and we won’t tolerate anything less. People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to law enforcement authorities.”

Attorney General Stein is joined by the Attorneys General from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

