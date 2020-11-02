Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) Reopened - Washington Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the reopening of a section of Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, Fayette County. The closure was located between Route 4003 (Brownsville Road) and Sisley Town Road.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

