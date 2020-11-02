How to Bust through Cold & Flu Season with Proper Hydration

Buoy + Immunity

Powering up the Immune System: Buoy Hydration Provides Clean, Convenient Solutions for Consumers Seeking Ways to Elevate Health and Wellness Goals

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to boosting the immune system during this year’s potentially problematic cold and flu season, emerging brand Buoy Hydration has a clear message for consumers seeking ways to stay healthy - it all starts with proper hydration.

According to research gathered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 92 percent of Americans suffer from at least one mineral or vitamin deficiency, leading to a weakened immune system. Additionally, a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control shows that more than 75 percent of Americans are dehydrated, which can lead to chronic illness, fatigue, and other ailments.

This discovery prompted Buoy Hydration’s Co-Founders to create Buoy + Immunity, an easy way for consumers to stay hydrated and boost their immune system simultaneously with its electrolyte formula. The convenient electrolyte formula contains an all-natural, powerful blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from plant extracts like Echinacea, Elderberry, Ginger Root, Acacia, and Star Anise.

“The body needs electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, especially when you're not feeling well and the last thing you should do is reach for a sports drink or powder that contains sugar and artificial ingredients," says Daniel Schindler, Co-Founder Buoy Hydration. “Other brands add preservatives, and additives to mask the taste. Buoy + Immunity gives your body what it needs with nature’s best ingredients blended together with antioxidants and herbal extracts.”

Health practitioners nationwide cite that “the immune system is highly dependent on the nutrients in our bloodstream and when the body is not properly hydrated, it is unable to efficiently transport nutrients to each organ system.” Schindler agrees, “We keep the good nutrients in while replenishing the body. We recommend adding Buoy + Immunity to any type of beverage. All it takes is a simple half-second squeeze in your drink and you have a wellness boost in your beverage without sacrificing the flavor."

Dr. Lianli Li, Ph.D., President of Gateway Pharmaceutical in St. Louis, Missouri, helped Buoy Hydration founders create their proprietary blend of electrolytes. “When dehydration sets in, it prevents the brain and body from functioning properly. Unfortunately, most Americans are under the optimal hydration level. This is concerning for the upcoming cold and flu season, which is why proper hydration is key at this time of year,” says Dr. Li. “The Buoy + Immunity blend of antioxidants and herbs help the body fight off infection while staying hydrated at the same time."

What’s Inside: The ABCs on Buoy + Immunity

Buoy + Immunity contains 87 micronutrients and trace sea minerals, herbal extracts, and vitamins A, B1, B5, B6, C, D3, & E, which are efficacious. Below is a complete listing of Buoy + Immunity ingredients that are vital to health and wellness:

Vitamins (A, B1, B5, B6, C, D3, and E):

• Vitamin A is known as an anti-inflammatory and has regulatory roles in cellular immune responses. It's crucial in the digestive system and the entire gut lining - the crutch of good health. The gut is where many people first lose immune tolerance.

• Vitamins B1, B5 & B6, are crucial components to helping electrolytes flow in and out of cells and support the nervous system and muscles' proper functioning, sharpens memory and improves brain performance and mood.

• Vitamin C wards of viral infections and free radicals that are unstable molecules, which form when our bodies convert food into energy.

• Vitamin D3 is an equalizer for the immune system and helps the immune system stay balanced during the cold and flu season.

• Vitamin E is a primary defense factor that prevents oxidative damage, protects the cell membrane, and fights off infection by neutralizing harmful free radicals.

Immune Boosters (Zinc, Elderberry, Echinacea, and Ginger Root):

• Zinc is the decision maker that sends in the right workers for the job. Zinc is needed to bring in specialized immune cells called neutrophils and macrophages. These cells are the first line of defense and will rid foreign substances and clean up cellular debris.

• Elderberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that will boost the immune system and help reduce inflammation, decrease stress, and even protect your heart. Many experts recommend elderberry to help prevent and ease cold and flu symptoms.

• Research has shown that Echinacea can increase the number of white blood cells in the body. White blood cells are needed for bodies to fight infections, which account for Echinacea’s antiviral, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties.

• Ginger root is more than a digestive aid - it has anti-inflammatory properties and is a powerful antioxidant. Studies indicate ginger root is an effective treatment for drug-resistant bacteria.

Electrolytes (Sodium, Chloride, Magnesium, and Potassium):

• Electrolytes and minerals are crucial to delivering water to the body’s cells. Without enough sodium and chloride in the body, it won’t be able to balance fluids.

• Buoy Hydration sources its natural sea salts from France. Sea salt helps healthy pH levels, balances electrolytes, supports brain, muscle, and nerve function, aids in detoxification and digestion, and prevents dehydration.

• As an electrolyte, potassium has a positive impact on the brain, and with proper potassium levels, more oxygen will reach the brain, boosting cognitive function.

Herbal Extract Blend (Acacia, Star Anise, and Rosemary):

• Acacia is used for medical purposes and acts as a prebiotic to increase beneficial bacteria and is excellent for metabolic and gut health.

• Star Anise is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C. It helps fight free radicals and is a natural way to fight off colds and the flu.

• Rosemary is commonly found in kitchens but is an ancient medicinal herb that also aids in digestion and memory while boosting the immune system.

For more information on Buoy Hydration’s complete portfolio of products and where to purchase, visit justaddbuoy.com or check out Buoy’s press kit. Learn how to squeeze your Buoy like a pro.