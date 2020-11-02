State of North Carolina Accepting Applications for the Annual Student Internship Program

The State of North Carolina Internship Program is now accepting applications for summer 2021. College students interested in careers in state government can apply to participate in the summer enrichment program beginning November 2, 2020 through January 4, 2021.

Students can choose from a list of internship opportunities using an online portal, located on the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement website, which includes an interactive map for students to easily apply for state government internship opportunities across the state.

“The State of North Carolina Internship Program is a great opportunity for students to not only receive college credits and professional development experience, but also to serve as public servants for our state,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders. “Each year we look forward to working with students from across the state, preparing them for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Since its establishment in 1969, more than 4,300 internship opportunities have been awarded to North Carolina college students. The internship program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college. This year’s pool of internship projects may be remote, in-person or a hybrid depending on recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Governor.

Student interns will earn a stipend of $8.25 per hour and work 40-hours per week for 10-weeks during the summer, which runs May 24 – July 30, 2021. The State of North Carolina Internship Program offers students real-world experience in a wide range of state government workplaces. Internships provide opportunities for students to work in their chosen field and to consider careers in public service.

“The internship program is highly competitive and if you plan to apply, I encourage you to do so early,” said Internship and Youth Council Coordinator Candace Dudley. “The program is a great platform for students interested in state government as many return after graduation to begin a career in public service.”

The internships integrate education, career development and public service. Opportunities exist in numerous recognized fields of study, from marketing to policy and research. Interns also will participate in other activities that broaden their knowledge of public service and state government, such as virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders for career development.

Interns are selected through a competitive process overseen by the North Carolina Internship Council. Selection is based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government. Qualified candidates may be selected to interview with prospective supervisors, and matches are made.

For more information, please visit the State of North Carolina Internship website or contact the Internship and Youth Council Coordinator, Candace Dudley at (984) 236-0345. Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices.

______________________________________________________________________________

About the NC Department of Administration

Established in 1957, the Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Machelle Sanders since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017, the department oversees Government Operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

About the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement (CFWYI) is a division of the North Carolina Department of Administration. The mission of the Council is to advise the Governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.

###