October 2020 Data Snapshot

Data Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases

The State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases provides forfeiture case information including the money, real estate and vehicles seized in the State of Iowa by law enforcement agencies beginning October 6, 2016. Data is published by the Office of the Attorney General and is generally updated weekly or as new information is available.

Explore the Dataset

Data Cleaning Tip: Standard Case

Improper capitalization or differences in the way data was entered can make your data look bad and raise questions regarding the quality of the data published. To solve this issue, you can apply a data transform to ensure values are consistently presented when importing data into the data portal. There are three functions you can use to present letter cases consistently: upper, lower, and title_case.

The upper function makes the sting all uppercase (e.g., DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT). Expression: upper(to_text(`column_name`))

The lower function makes the sting all lowercase (e.g., department of management). Expression: lower(to_text(`column_name`))

The title_case function capitalizes all words in the string, except short words like: the, a, an, and, for, of, on, in (e.g., Department of Management). Short words are capitalized if they are the first word in string. The function uses the New York Times Style Guide. Expression: title_case(to_text(`column_name`))

Consistent presentation of data improves its quality and enhances the value.

More on Dataset Quality

New Global Filter Bar in Stories

support.socrata.com

You can now filter multiple charts, maps and tables derived from the same dataset or derived view in a story using a single filter. This new functionality greatly simplifies how users can view the information they are most interested in. See it in action on the Iowa Employment Separation Report.

Read More About the Global Filter Bar

Backgrounds, Colors and Themes in Stories

support.socrata.com

Improvements have been made to create and use custom color palettes in stories and add background colors to individual Story sections, and facilitate custom text themes. These ehancements allow for a more seamless look between agency websites and the stories they have created on the State Data Portal. Reach out to Scott Vander Hart at scott.vanderhart@iowa.gov if you are interested in a custom color palette and/or text theme for use in stories.

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 296 Geospatial Datasets 0 External References 157 Documents 259 Filtered Views 345 Charts 163 Maps 217 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,623

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 139 Active Users: 18 (12.9% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

