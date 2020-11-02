October 2020 Data Snapshot
In the October 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Data Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases
- Data Cleaning Tip: Standard Case
- New Global Filter Bar in Stories
- Backgrounds, Colors and Themes in Stories
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Data Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases
The State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases provides forfeiture case information including the money, real estate and vehicles seized in the State of Iowa by law enforcement agencies beginning October 6, 2016. Data is published by the Office of the Attorney General and is generally updated weekly or as new information is available.
Data Cleaning Tip: Standard Case
Improper capitalization or differences in the way data was entered can make your data look bad and raise questions regarding the quality of the data published. To solve this issue, you can apply a data transform to ensure values are consistently presented when importing data into the data portal. There are three functions you can use to present letter cases consistently: upper, lower, and title_case.
The upper function makes the sting all uppercase (e.g., DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT). Expression: upper(to_text(`column_name`))
The lower function makes the sting all lowercase (e.g., department of management). Expression: lower(to_text(`column_name`))
The title_case function capitalizes all words in the string, except short words like: the, a, an, and, for, of, on, in (e.g., Department of Management). Short words are capitalized if they are the first word in string. The function uses the New York Times Style Guide. Expression: title_case(to_text(`column_name`))
Consistent presentation of data improves its quality and enhances the value.
New Global Filter Bar in Stories
support.socrata.com
You can now filter multiple charts, maps and tables derived from the same dataset or derived view in a story using a single filter. This new functionality greatly simplifies how users can view the information they are most interested in. See it in action on the Iowa Employment Separation Report.
Read More About the Global Filter Bar
Backgrounds, Colors and Themes in Stories
support.socrata.com
Improvements have been made to create and use custom color palettes in stories and add background colors to individual Story sections, and facilitate custom text themes. These ehancements allow for a more seamless look between agency websites and the stories they have created on the State Data Portal. Reach out to Scott Vander Hart at scott.vanderhart@iowa.gov if you are interested in a custom color palette and/or text theme for use in stories.
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|296
|Geospatial Datasets
|0
|External References
|157
|Documents
|259
|Filtered Views
|345
|Charts
|163
|Maps
|217
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,623
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 139 Active Users: 18 (12.9% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
