Retina Consultants of America Announces New Alliance
SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization welcomes a new practice, Palmetto Retina Center, LLC (“PRC”) based in South Carolina to its growing consortium of practices. This is the seventh leading retina specialty practice to join RCA, continuing to expand to strategic locations across the U.S. They join a distinguished group of highly specialized physicians that are among the elite in the retina field. Quality patient care, cutting edge technology and retina research is the common thread among these renowned leaders of the retinal specialty.
Palmetto Retina Center is comprised of five retina specialists across six offices serving South Carolina. Locations include West Columbia, Downtown Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter, Aiken, and Florence. These physicians conduct ongoing research and clinical trials to lead the retina field forward and continually seek better, more advanced treatments for patients.
“We are thrilled to be joining Retina Consultants of America. Palmetto Retina Center was formed with a commitment to the highest level of medical surgical care and an emphasis on education and research,” said Dr. W. Lloyd Clark, Palmetto Retina Center, Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. “Our collaborative work in drug development helped us form strong relationships with many of the founding members of RCA, making a partnership with RCA a perfect fit. What is emerging in RCA is a world-class group of retinal specialists, and we could not pass up the opportunity to join.”
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in that this is the first horizontal alliance in the eyecare field focused solely on retinal care.
“Our continued growth with premier retina physicians demonstrates our unique horizontal alliance model resonates with the highest quality physicians,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “We are pleased to have Dr. Clark and the team at Palmetto Retina join RCA. Their long history of collaborating with many of our current practices and commitment to research and advancing the field of retinal care makes them a perfect addition to our alliance.”
RCA is governed by a Medical Leadership Board that is co-chaired by Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD and David M. Brown, MD. Drs. Pearlman and Brown are both leaders in clinical trials that led to the development of anti-VEGF injections for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Palmetto Retina Center
Palmetto Retina Center, LLC (PRC) was founded in 2001 and serves central South Carolina. Its physicians offer comprehensive and state of the art care in the treatment of vitreous and retinal diseases. PRC is involved in numerous clinical trials and is dedicated to the advancement of new therapies for retinal diseases. PRC takes pride in serving its patients, referring physicians, and caring for the community. For additional information about PRC, please call 803-931-0077 or visit www.palmettoretina.com.
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
###
Andrea Morgan
Palmetto Retina Center is comprised of five retina specialists across six offices serving South Carolina. Locations include West Columbia, Downtown Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter, Aiken, and Florence. These physicians conduct ongoing research and clinical trials to lead the retina field forward and continually seek better, more advanced treatments for patients.
“We are thrilled to be joining Retina Consultants of America. Palmetto Retina Center was formed with a commitment to the highest level of medical surgical care and an emphasis on education and research,” said Dr. W. Lloyd Clark, Palmetto Retina Center, Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. “Our collaborative work in drug development helped us form strong relationships with many of the founding members of RCA, making a partnership with RCA a perfect fit. What is emerging in RCA is a world-class group of retinal specialists, and we could not pass up the opportunity to join.”
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in that this is the first horizontal alliance in the eyecare field focused solely on retinal care.
“Our continued growth with premier retina physicians demonstrates our unique horizontal alliance model resonates with the highest quality physicians,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “We are pleased to have Dr. Clark and the team at Palmetto Retina join RCA. Their long history of collaborating with many of our current practices and commitment to research and advancing the field of retinal care makes them a perfect addition to our alliance.”
RCA is governed by a Medical Leadership Board that is co-chaired by Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD and David M. Brown, MD. Drs. Pearlman and Brown are both leaders in clinical trials that led to the development of anti-VEGF injections for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Palmetto Retina Center
Palmetto Retina Center, LLC (PRC) was founded in 2001 and serves central South Carolina. Its physicians offer comprehensive and state of the art care in the treatment of vitreous and retinal diseases. PRC is involved in numerous clinical trials and is dedicated to the advancement of new therapies for retinal diseases. PRC takes pride in serving its patients, referring physicians, and caring for the community. For additional information about PRC, please call 803-931-0077 or visit www.palmettoretina.com.
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
###
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+1 917-213-5506
email us here