NAVOBA names 2020 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®

NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
NAVOBA announced today the best U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses in 2020LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today the best U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses in 2020 using data and responses from the 2020 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (BCVBE) Survey. This prestigious list honors those large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s certified Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
The companies that earned this year’s distinction include: CDW, Capital One, Lowe’s Companies, Inc, Lumen, Pitney Bowes, PNC, Shell Oil Company, USAA, Vistra Energy, Wells Fargo & Wyndham Destinations.
To determine the 2020 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, NaVOBA analyzed large companies’ policies relating to the inclusion of veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses as part of every company’s supplier diversity program and the way in which that company utilizes its outreach program to attract veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses. NaVOBA also explored the company’s procurement infrastructure and allocation of assets, and any supplemental actions the company may have taken to improve its relationship with Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® and/or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises®.
The companies that earn the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ distinction will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony to be held on Friday November 6th at 5 p.m. live on our Facebook page.
“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
