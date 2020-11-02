Master Fluid Solutions Launches WEDOLiT™ Brand in North America
Master Fluid Solutions launches WEDOLiT in North America. WEDOLiT offers numerous benefits, including corrosion protection and super-fast dewatering products.PERRYSBURG, OH, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions is proud to announce the launch of the WEDOLiT™ brand in North America. The WEDOLiT range combines leading-edge technology and 80-plus years of industry experience to create specialist solutions for corrosion protection, cold-forming, and tube and pipe manufacturing applications. WEDOLiT's standard of excellence has helped establish the brand as a leader in its core markets. Master Fluid Solutions is excited to build on this success by bringing these high-quality products to North America.
Master Fluid Solutions acquired the Düsseldorf-based brand in October of 2019 to increase its geographic footprint in Europe and move into new markets. Since then, they have worked to expand and develop the WEDOLiT product line to a global market.
As a global leader within the tube and pipe market, the range features technologically advanced products for both welded and seamless tubes, combining unique process properties and corrosion protection to optimize manufacturing processes and minimize rejects. WEDOLiT products offer numerous benefits, including both short- and long-term corrosion protection, super-fast dewatering products, and VOC-free products that are environmentally responsible. The brand also has existing approvals from leading manufacturers, including VW, Porsche, Daimler AG, Bombardier, and SAFRAN.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce the WEDOLiT brand in North America and give customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico access to the technologically superior product line that WEDOLiT offers," said Ahmed Tahir, Global VP – Strategy and Marketing at Master Fluid Solutions. "This launch will expand our portfolio in North America with products that serve the tube and pipe, cold-forming, and corrosion protection markets."
Review the WEDOLiT product line by visiting the Master Fluid Solutions website or contact your nearest Master Fluid Solutions representative.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
