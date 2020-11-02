Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Did You Hear Jamaican Dancehall Reggae Artist Trabass' New Single “Take It Off" On iTunes?

He just released "Bubble" on American record label MVB RECORDS, on October 23rd. 8 days later Trabass is ready to shake up Dancehall Reggae with "Take It Off".

Trabass is definitely Billboard bound again with his new single "Take It Off", and MVB RECORDS seems to be making the right moves with his music.”
— Regina N.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His first two singles on MVB RECORDS ("Don't Tell Nobody" and "Bubble") were amazing, but his upcoming and unreleased 3rd single “Take It Off” is infectious, addictive, and a definite music-genre-bender. The song features an up-and-coming Jamaican female artist named Sewell, who’s hook and verse will have 'Booties' all over the world “going insane”. But that’s not just it, the song also features a very popular Jamaican DJ by the name of DJ Ricky Platinum, who keeps the vibe and energy of the song on maximum. If the corona virus was not around, this song would have the entire world going crazy.

If you’ve never heard of the Jamaican star entertainer Andrew “Trabass” Chambers, then let his 3rd single “Take It Off” be your introduction. Trabass has been making good music for several years, has over two million followers on social media, and he also had a Billboard chart topping album in 2016. He recently released two singles on MVB RECORDS: “Don’t Tell Nobody”, and “Bubble”. Both of these new singles showcased Trabass' new sound as a Dancehall Reggae artist, and you can also hear his desire to reach a broader music audience, within his new songs.

Right now his 3rd single "Take It Off" cannot be found anywhere else except for iTunes preorder. The release date says November 30th, and we think this is a very long wait for such an amazing song. Trabass is definitely Billboard bound again with his new single "Take It Off", and MVB RECORDS seems to be making the right moves with his music.

Trabass - Take It Off

