The 13th Annual 2021 Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) Film & Screenplay Submissions Begin on November 2, 2020

The Burbank International Film Festival announced to filmmakers around the world that festival submissions for 2021 will be accepted beginning November 2

THE 13TH ANNUAL 2021 BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (BIFF) FILM AND SCREENPLAY SUBMISSIONS BEGIN ON NOVEMBER 2, 2020

A record number of submissions from the largest number of countries from around the world were received for the 2020 festival

The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) today announced to filmmakers around the world that festival submissions for 2021 will be accepted beginning Monday, November 2, at filmfreeway.com/BurbankInternationalFilmFestival.

The Burbank International Film festival offers awards and recognition in over 25 categories including drama, comedy, films by women, sci-fi/horror, student films, documentaries, film composing, animation, foreign films, screenplays and new categories including LGBTQ, film scoring/composing and—recognizing limitations posed by the pandemic―films made from home. Categories include both short and feature-length films and feature film screenplays.

Filmmakers who submit their shorts, feature films or feature film screenplays on November 2nd will receive a link to access the virtual film distribution panel produced in conjunction with this year’s festival. “Film Distribution in the Time of COVID” covers every aspect of film distribution, from marketing and promotion, creating an eye-catching trailer and poster, to streaming distribution platforms, video-on-demand (VOD) opportunities, DVD sales, placement and more. Leading experts include Linda Nelson CEO, Indie Rights, Inc.; Daytime Emmy winner John Mongiardo, president, Here Media, Inc.); film producer and distribution expert Jerome Courshon, The Secrets to Distribution: Get Your Movie Distributed Now!); and Producers Representative Glen Reynolds, Circus Road Films.

Filmmakers who don’t have a film to submit for 2021, can still access this informative panel at burbankfilmfest.festivee.com. Tickets are still available for the 2020 virtual film festival which includes 250+ films, additional programming and the red carpet, star-studded awards show.

This year’s 2020 Festival was held virtually and was developed by tech company FESTIVEE, with the Awards Show produced locally at L.A. Castle Studios. Because of the lockdown, BIFF created a special category, “Films Made From Home,” to challenge and inspire global filmmakers to create fresh, original content from the safety of their homes. Festival President Jeff Rector said, “We were excited to see what people would come up with and were amazed to see their ingenuity and creativity, as well as how many films were submitted.”

In addition to honoring outstanding independent filmmakers, the Burbank International Film Festival also honors industry icons, innovators and pioneers in the world of art, music and film. This year, BIFF presented the 2020 “Garry Marshall Spirit Award” to actress, writer, comedian and host, Yvette Nicole Brown. The award was presented by last year’s recipient, Happy Days icon Marion Ross (a glowing 92!). A special taped tribute to Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry was made by his son, Rod Roddenberry. Rod is an Executive Producer of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery, among others.

Since its founding in 2009, the Burbank Int’l Film Festival has grown from its humble beginnings into a world-class film festival in 2020, and has been recognized by Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti. “I applaud the effort’s of the Festival’s organizers and sponsors to create an event that generates an appreciation of storytelling through film. Thank you for your contributions to the vibrant artistic culture of Los Angeles.”

Tickets for this year’s 2020 film festival can still be purchased at:

https://burbankfilmfest.festivee.com/passes

ABOUT THE BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The mission of the Burbank International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film and create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. The Burbank International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

