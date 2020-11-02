Webinar: EB-5 Source of Funds – Best Practices for Russian and Eastern European Nationals
We’ve had a lot of interest from people in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other parts of the Russian Federation, as well as Ukraine, Romania, Poland, and Belarus.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Source of Funds – Best Practices for Russian and Eastern European Nationals,” with Irina Rostova of the Rostova Westerman Law Group (RWLG) and Charles Raether of AmLaw Group, on Thursday, October 5, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
— Sam Silverman, Managing Partner, EB5AN
An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation. It is imperative that people thinking of immigrating with an EB-5 visa know the rules.
“This is an important topic for EB-5 investors to understand. I am excited to be presenting on it,” said Irina Rostova, founding partner of RWLG. Charles Raether, founder of managing partner of AmLaw Group, concurs: “Source of funds is a big issue for Russians seeking U.S. residency through investment. This webinar is a must-watch event.” According to Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, the EB-5 visa is a popular choice for Russian nationals and people from other Eastern European countries. “We’ve had a lot of interest from people in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other parts of the Russian Federation, as well as Ukraine, Romania, Poland, and Belarus,” said Silverman.
The EB-5 visa offers a clear pathway to U.S. residency for foreign nationals who make a job-creating investment in a U.S. project or business enterprise. Since the program’s inception in 1990, thousands of individuals and families have used the EB-5 visa to immigrate from abroad or transition from a nonimmigrant visa such as H-1 and H-1B. The program has received renewed interest in recent months as federal policies restricting employment-based immigration have led work-visa holders to seek alternative pathways to U.S. residency.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Rostova Westerman Law Group, P.A. is an immigration and nationality law firm with a focus on business and investor visas and family-based petitions. The firm places specific focus on the EB-5 immigrant investors visa program.
AmLaw Group is an immigration law firm with more than 15 years of experience dealing with EB-5 visas and other complicated business immigration issues. The firm as offices in Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida.
