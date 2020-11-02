Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Webinar: EB-5 Source of Funds – Best Practices for Russian and Eastern European Nationals

We’ve had a lot of interest from people in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other parts of the Russian Federation, as well as Ukraine, Romania, Poland, and Belarus.”
— Sam Silverman, Managing Partner, EB5AN
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Source of Funds – Best Practices for Russian and Eastern European Nationals,” with Irina Rostova of the Rostova Westerman Law Group (RWLG) and Charles Raether of AmLaw Group, on Thursday, October 5, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.

An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Investors may use funds from a variety of sources, but the sources and flow of funds must be fully documented. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny to EB-5 green card applications, and the most common reason for EB-5 visa denials is unacceptable or inadequate source-of-funds documentation. It is imperative that people thinking of immigrating with an EB-5 visa know the rules.

“This is an important topic for EB-5 investors to understand. I am excited to be presenting on it,” said Irina Rostova, founding partner of RWLG. Charles Raether, founder of managing partner of AmLaw Group, concurs: “Source of funds is a big issue for Russians seeking U.S. residency through investment. This webinar is a must-watch event.” According to Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, the EB-5 visa is a popular choice for Russian nationals and people from other Eastern European countries. “We’ve had a lot of interest from people in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other parts of the Russian Federation, as well as Ukraine, Romania, Poland, and Belarus,” said Silverman.

The EB-5 visa offers a clear pathway to U.S. residency for foreign nationals who make a job-creating investment in a U.S. project or business enterprise. Since the program’s inception in 1990, thousands of individuals and families have used the EB-5 visa to immigrate from abroad or transition from a nonimmigrant visa such as H-1 and H-1B. The program has received renewed interest in recent months as federal policies restricting employment-based immigration have led work-visa holders to seek alternative pathways to U.S. residency.

EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.

Rostova Westerman Law Group, P.A. is an immigration and nationality law firm with a focus on business and investor visas and family-based petitions. The firm places specific focus on the EB-5 immigrant investors visa program.

AmLaw Group is an immigration law firm with more than 15 years of experience dealing with EB-5 visas and other complicated business immigration issues. The firm as offices in Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida.

Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 8002889138
jeremy.shackle@eb5an.com

