Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1900 Block of 19th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:56 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The detectives’ investigation revealed this was a dispute amongst known parties.

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, 59 year-old Shirley Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).