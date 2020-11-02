MERIDIAN MOBILE VEHICLE BARRIERS PROTECT VOTERS AND PROPERTY HEADING INTO TUMULTUOUS ELECTION

Meridian Barriers secure polling at The Voting Place in San Francisco Closures protect Los Angeles Shopping district during unrest

Cities and Businesses Rely on the Flexible Solution In Anticipation of Unrest

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This election week police, city officials and private security experts planned ahead for potential unrest.

One of their go-to solutions is the Meridian Archer 1200 barrier undoubtedly the right product during uncertain times. With a proven track record and easy mobility, the vehicle barriers can be quickly deployed in response to street closures and force protection.

Lessons learned from massive protests in the spring prompted law enforcement and security experts to proactively deploy Archer 1200 barriers at voting locations, police stations and shopping districts.

Meridian barriers are deployed in major U.S. cities including San Francisco, Denver, and Jacksonville FL to protect voting locations and ballot collection centers. Washington’s Thurston County has had Archer 1200s in place for early voting and plans to keep them deployed through the end of November.

“Unlike the protests that swept the country in the Spring, we can anticipate that there will be areas of unrest during election week,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford. “Our barriers are ideally suited because they allow law enforcement and security officials to respond to a changing dynamic.”

Jacksonville’s Assistant Fire Chief, Brian Peterson said, “We set out to make the voting locations as safe as possible and the Meridian barriers were absolutely the right choice.”

Meridian Barriers will be on hand in Beverly Hills through the week. The city has taken an active approach with the closure of Rodeo Drive to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department will be on full alert throughout the residential and business districts,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti in a videotaped announcement. “As election day approaches and with the potential of increased demonstration and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

