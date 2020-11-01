Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Theft

CASE#: 20A405612

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020 between 1230 and 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Topsham(street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Karen Belknap

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 10/31/2020 between the hours of 1230 and 1700 a Master Craft 3250 Watt Generator was stolen from a residence in Topsham. The victim reported the generator was almost brand new and had hardly been used. Witnesses observed a brownish gold smaller four door car leaving the driveway roughly around 1300 hours. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Vermont State Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

