St Johnsbury/ Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405612
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020 between 1230 and 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Topsham(street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Karen Belknap
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 10/31/2020 between the hours of 1230 and 1700 a Master Craft 3250 Watt Generator was stolen from a residence in Topsham. The victim reported the generator was almost brand new and had hardly been used. Witnesses observed a brownish gold smaller four door car leaving the driveway roughly around 1300 hours. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Vermont State Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.