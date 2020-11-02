Introducing Medium Rare Comics: How One Haitian-American Artist Is Creating Hilarious Satirical Cartoons Amidst Chaos
A Light in A Dark Year, Koby Cesar Made Lemonade Out Of Lemons Through ArtMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needless to say, 2020 has been a wild year that threw everyone for a loop. Between COVID-19, wildfires, hurricanes, political chaos, and everything in between; everyone needs a laugh and one Instagram page is delivering to the highest degree. Medium Rare Comics, the hilarious satirical cartoon page, is taking world events and personal experiences of Haitian-American artist Koby Cesar and making light of them to make followers laugh all over the world.
Koby Cesar’s mission is to be a positive influence on a troubled world, and represent the Haitian community with pride. Born in the states and growing up in South Florida, Koby’s parents are both Haitian immigrants who recognized his gift for comedy and cartoons at a young age. Now, at 21 years of age, Koby’s talents are rapidly becoming recognized by cartoonists and illustrators around the globe.
Working closely with Hannah Hiilam, one of Instagram’s most notorious cartoonists, Koby’s art is reminiscent of early internet memes that continue to go viral today. Subjects range from political disputes, relationships, pop culture, gaming, and much more.
“When it comes to artwork, people often feel pressured to create elaborate masterpieces, since these are what seem to be most desirable and noteworthy! But I hope to be living proof that no matter who you are, you can pick up a pen and a sheet of paper, and make something that will make a difference in someone’s day.” - Koby Cesar, Artist
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to making the world a lighter place amidst chaos; Koby’s purpose-driven vision is coming to fruition. To learn more about Koby Cesar or view his work, please visit: @mediumrarecomics
About Koby Cesar
Koby Cesar is a Haitian-American cartoon artist based in South Florida. Best known for his work creating hilarious satire cartoons reflecting current events and personal experiences, Koby Cesar is proud to represent the Haitian-American community in the arts. Rapidly gaining respect throughout the illustration community, and with endorsements from notable artists, Koby Cesar hopes to expand his portfolio of works into larger spanned projects come 2021. His mission is to provide laughter and light in a darkened and bring joy and laughter, even if just for a moment on social media. Koby’s purpose is to serve as a role model for Haitian minorities, and to prove there is a place for them in the arts or any market that they are told is “too saturated”.
