Claymind partners with Shopify to deliver App Development Solutions

Claymind, a software company based in Los Angeles, CA has partnered with Shopify to become a certified App Development partner.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claymind, a software company based in Los Angeles, CA has partnered with Shopify to become a certified App Development partner. A Certified Shopify App Development Partner is able to extend the functionality of Shopify by creating public, private and custom apps on the Shopify App Store.Public apps are available to many merchants in the Shopify App Store. These include apps that enhance the user experience on their Shopify websites, admin interface and even connecting their own systems to Shopify.Custom apps are implemented to add features to your Shopify admin or to extend your eCommerce store to other platforms using custom storefronts. Custom apps are made exclusively for your Shopify store and aren't visible on the Shopify App Store.Private apps are available only to the merchant’s store and are not listed on the Shopify App Store.Claymind’s partnership with Shopify means that it will be able to take advantage of the wide technical and product support Shopify offers as well as the full suite of training it provides on the Shopify Partner Academy.According to Guillermo Misa, CTO of Claymind, “Online stores have been rapidly increasing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because sales from brick and mortar stores have slowed down significantly and business owners need a way to sell their products. Shopify is the leading platform for online stores which is why we have partnered with them to help small to medium businesses get back on their feet.”Shopify’s second quarter revenues rose 97%, to $714 million which means that the Canada-based company is swiftly growing and gaining market share in the eCommerce space. Amazon is the leading eCommerce marketplace but does not offer businesses websites and apps using custom domains. Shopify allows businesses to learn how to design a website via Shopify themes to create their own websites with custom domain using the Shopify platform and even having extended functionality through 3rd party apps and themes.Claymind has been creating and implementing Shopify stores for small to medium businesses since 2012. It specializes in web design, web application development, app development, search engine optimization (SEO), data analytics and online advertising.Viceco Beauty, an online cosmetics store which was built by Claymind last November 2019 using Shopify, experienced a successful launch during last year’s Thanksgiving season. “We were surprised how smooth and fast it was to launch our online store using Shopify. We have hundreds of SKUs that needed to be put into the system including different variations of images. We had to make sure all shipping and taxes were configured properly as well as our marketing on the internet and customer support mechanism. Claymind helped us throughout the entire process. Within 2 weeks we were up and running just right in time for Thanksgiving!”, Sharmila Benedicto, CEO of Viceco Beauty said.One of the biggest eCommerce projects Claymind worked on included a Fashion apparel wholesaler that wanted to venture into retail. They were previously only a B2B company which had 13,000 SKUs entered in an old AS/400 system. They worked with Claymind to migrate product and inventory data into the Shopify inventory system. “The biggest challenge was having to create new images for the 13,000 products. The 1990s-era images were so small and pixelated that they didn’t look good on the new website. We had to do new product and model photoshoots and that took time. We got through that eventually and now everything looks awesome!”, Guillermo Misa said.For more information about creating a professional eCommerce website, social media for marketing , feel free to contact Claymind at their website, www.claymind.com