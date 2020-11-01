Ismail Taher Attached to Co-Star in Indie Motion Picture Pomegranate
ISMAIL MUSA TAHER is a first-generation Chicago-based, Palestinian-American actor and influencer. "I’m extremely grateful to be both Arab and American.”
Ismail did his homework and knew the character he was auditioning for so well that he fell perfectly into the role with the very first line he spoke at the audition. We’re very excited to have him.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is pleased to announce the attachment of Ismail Taher to co-star in the 2021 production of Pomegranate. Writer-director, Weam Namou, said, “Ismail did his homework and knew the character he was auditioning for so well that he fell perfectly into the role with the very first line he spoke at the audition. We’re very excited to have him aboard.”
— Weam Namou, Executive Producer
ISMAIL MUSA TAHER is a first-generation Chicago-based, Palestinian-American actor and influencer. His mother was born in Palestine and moved to America at 13, while his father was born in America and spent a majority of his childhood in Palestine. Consequently, Ismail grew up in a house that was rooted in Middle Eastern culture, food and media. As a kid he would visit Palestine to see family and friends every two years. He writes, “I’m extremely grateful to be both Arab and American.” Ismail is known for his role as Matt in the upcoming pilot Southport, and Joe in the Theater Production of Mama’s Curse of the Corner Blues. He has trained extensively in both improv and method acting at the Second City Chicago, in the Shurtleff technique at Acting Studio Chicago, and in Meisner Technique at Black Box Acting Studio.
For Pomegranate, Ismail will play the role of Ali Al Mousawi, Niran’s handsome but mischievous brother who also wants to get a job and move out of the house. Always optimistic, he enjoys teasing Niran about her poetry, fake Facebook posts, and the incongruity of her tight clothes and the loose hijab. A laid-back wannabe playboy who has eyes on Mary, the Christian neighbor, Ali riles his strict Muslim family with claims that he’s an atheist.
Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016. Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.
Pomegranate Pictures, LL is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie. She is working in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) to produce the movie.
Contact: Weam Namou, Executive Producer: 586-212-4490 or weamnamou@gmail.com
Weam Namou
Pomegranate Pictures
+1 586-212-4490
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn