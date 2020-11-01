Search Underway For Suspect(s) In Calvert Co. Shooting

November 1, 2020

(SUNDERLAND, MD) — On October 31, 2020, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the CalvertHealth Medical Center Emergency Room in Prince Frederick for the report of a shooting victim who had arrived in a civilian vehicle.

Troopers learned that the victim was shot during an altercation at a party in the 7500 block of Wayside Drive in Sunderland, Maryland, and that he was immediately transported to the hospital by other partygoers. The 24-year-old shooting victim from Lexington Park, Maryland, was subsequently transported by medevac to a trauma center for continued treatment. Criminal investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division immediately responded and have assumed the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.