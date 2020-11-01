How to Avoid Getting Stuck with Two Homes by Rudy Lira Kusuma
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every month, thousands of homeowners are faced with the stressful dilemma of whether to buy first or sell first. You see, if you buy before selling, you could run the risk of owning two homes. Or, just as bad, if you sell first, you could end up homeless. It's what insiders in the industry call the Real Estate Catch 22, and it's an extremely anxious position to find yourself in.
This financial and emotional tightrope is one you usually have to walk alone because most agents have no way of helping you with this predicament. But one local realtor is using a unique Guaranteed Sale Program which solves this dilemma. This program guarantees the sale of your present home before you take possession of your new one. If your home doesn't sell in 120 days, they will buy it from you themselves for the previously agreed price ensuring that you never get caught in the Real Estate Catch 22. Before you hire any professional, you should research the market to find out who can do the best job for you. When interviewing agents, find out what kind of guarantee they are willing to give you with respect to the selling of your home. Unfortunately, you'll find that most agents simply cannot make such a guarantee.
To help you learn more about this program and how it can make your move less stressful, a FREE special report has been prepared entitled "How to Avoid Getting Stuck with Two Homes".
The Problem
We’ve all heard the old saying about being caught between a rock and a hard place. Well, unfortunately, that’s where most homeowners find themselves when they decide to move from one home to another.
The Real Estate Catch 22
You see, if you buy before selling, you could run the risk of owning two homes. Or, just as bad, if you sell first, you could end up homeless. That’s what is known as the Real Estate Catch 22, and for thousands of homeowners, it’s an extremely stressful position they find themselves in.
“ If you buy before selling, you could run the risk of owning two homes…”
How to Avoid The Real Estate Catch 22
“…or just as bad, if you sell first, you could end up homeless”
This financial and emotional tightrope is one many homeowners feel they have to walk alone. However, you should seek out agents offering specialized programs that can eliminate the stress and worry associated with selling and buying another home.
The Solution
The Dilemma
The biggest dilemma when considering purchasing another home is deciding whether to buy first or sell first. Either way is risky because you could end up owning two homes or no home at all. Let’s face it, the real estate market has become a tough environment for buyers and sellers alike. The fact is that it’s more difficult to get homes sold today and therefore it’s essential that real estate agents look for new and innovative ways to meet the demands of the market.
The Solution
A new and innovative program that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) real estate agents offer actually guarantees the sale of your home and takes away all of the worry and stress associated with selling and buying another home.
Here’s How it Works
1. You’re Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) agent will prepare a total market analysis including a computerized print-out of all comparable home sales and listings in your area.
2. With this information you and your Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) agent can determine a market value for your home.
3. This establishes your guaranteed price and list price which you will receive up front (in writing) before your home is marketed.
4. You are doubly protected because you know that your home will sell for the guaranteed price. However if you receive an offer from an outside buyer for more than the guarantee price you get the higher offer.
5. You can confidently look for your next home and immediately place a firm cash offer (not a conditional one) when you find a home you like because you know the minimum that your home will sell for and when you can expect to receive the money from it’s sale.
6. This service eliminates the usual stress and worry (the emotional roller coaster ride) of whether to buy first or sell first so you can avoid the risk of getting stuck with two homes or no home at all.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed or I’ll Buy it*
To discuss the sale of your home, call RudyLira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 and Start Packing!
* the sellers and Rudy Must Agree on Price and time of possession at the time of listing.
Rudy Lira Kusuma Real Estate Broker DRE# 01820322
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
